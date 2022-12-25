Wedbush Cuts Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target to $80.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. CL King reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.88.

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

DIN opened at $65.39 on Wednesday. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $61.03 and a fifty-two week high of $84.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.53.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The company had revenue of $233.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 38.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $97,398.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,696 shares in the company, valued at $465,840.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dine Brands Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at about $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 42.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth about $1,019,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth about $874,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 3.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Further Reading

