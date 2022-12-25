Wedbush Downgrades Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) to Neutral

Wedbush lowered shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous target price of $100.00.

JACK has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a peer perform rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.24.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Shares of JACK stock opened at $67.84 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $96.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $402.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.44 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $136,400.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $86,952.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $136,400.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,571.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,585 shares of company stock valued at $314,296 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after acquiring an additional 874,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,116,000 after buying an additional 10,379 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,706,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,045,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,623,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 22, 2022, it operated and franchised approximately 2,2180 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

