WhiteBIT Token (WBT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $253.70 Million

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One WhiteBIT Token token can currently be purchased for about $4.11 or 0.00024462 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteBIT Token has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. WhiteBIT Token has a total market cap of $253.70 million and $3.09 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WhiteBIT Token Token Profile

WhiteBIT Token was first traded on August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. The official message board for WhiteBIT Token is blog.whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit. WhiteBIT Token’s official website is whitebit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

