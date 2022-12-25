Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Market Capitalization Reaches $908.93 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $908.93 million and $31.70 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for about $244.46 or 0.01450931 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $880.36 or 0.05244098 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.87 or 0.00499575 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,969.15 or 0.29600058 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,718,156 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

