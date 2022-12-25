Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WYNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Wynn Resorts to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $80.72 on Friday. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $96.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.97.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20). The business had revenue of $889.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.42 million. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $477,390.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,618.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,240 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 39,493 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

