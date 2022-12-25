Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on XHR. Raymond James lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an underweight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.86.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $13.20 on Thursday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -659.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.34). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $240.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,999.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Further Reading

