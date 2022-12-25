XRP (XRP) Trading Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 24th. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00002077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XRP has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. XRP has a total market cap of $17.61 billion and approximately $237.28 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002285 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007549 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $895.45 or 0.05316600 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.22 or 0.00500019 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
XRP Coin Profile
XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,184,828 coins and its circulating supply is 50,343,500,506 coins. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
XRP Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.
