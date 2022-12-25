XYO Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $324,613.88 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 25th. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One XYO token can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $46.99 million and $324,613.88 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

