Zambesigold One Day Trading Volume Hits $84,047.04 (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Zambesigold has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Zambesigold token can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00003101 BTC on popular exchanges. Zambesigold has a total market capitalization of $57.94 million and $84,047.04 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zambesigold launched on May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zambesigold’s official website is zambesigold.co.za.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zambesigold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zambesigold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

