Zcash (ZEC) Market Cap Achieves $634.99 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 25th. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $39.70 or 0.00236093 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcash has a total market cap of $634.99 million and $37.14 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00077174 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00053899 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003199 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,992,906 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

