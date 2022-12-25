Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Hits $0.0177

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a market cap of $280.67 million and $14.21 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002563 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $865.24 or 0.05137670 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $84.06 or 0.00499112 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,980.35 or 0.29572608 BTC.
About Zilliqa
Zilliqa’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,985,936,099 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com.
Buying and Selling Zilliqa
