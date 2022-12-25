Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Bought by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,290 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 38,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 55,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at $634,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,717,000 after purchasing an additional 16,355 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 72,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 41,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

ZION stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.45. 1,263,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $45.21 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $45,575.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,692.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, SVP James R. Abbott purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,863.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $45,575.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,692.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,032 shares of company stock worth $905,391. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

