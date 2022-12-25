Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-$0.78 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.91-$3.94 EPS.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $65.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of -0.33. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $64.83 and a 12 month high of $192.91.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZM. KeyCorp began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.48.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $269,581.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,350 shares of company stock valued at $674,469. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 52.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $307,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

