1,800 Shares in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Bought by Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,835,000 after acquiring an additional 23,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,488,000 after acquiring an additional 26,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,563,000 after acquiring an additional 112,060 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 315,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,554,000 after acquiring an additional 56,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total transaction of $231,990.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total transaction of $231,990.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total transaction of $1,110,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,410,947.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on KNSL. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.50.

NYSE:KNSL traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $273.80. 7,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.20. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.05 and a 1 year high of $334.99. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.22. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $216.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.57%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.