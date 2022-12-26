1irstGold (1GOLD) Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last Week

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One 1irstGold token can currently be purchased for $58.94 or 0.00349966 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstGold has a total market cap of $4.77 million and approximately $7,529.50 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1irstGold Profile

1irstGold launched on March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. The official website for 1irstGold is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 1irstGold

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

