297 Shares in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Purchased by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTM traded up $12.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,394.76. 927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,048. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $982.60 and a 52 week high of $1,435.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,355.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,312.47. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $8.50 earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 67.76% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $431.20 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on WTM shares. TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

See Also

