85,342 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Acquired by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 85,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,720,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 325.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. Cowen cut their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $76.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Macquarie started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.04.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $43.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $141.34.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $815,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,737.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $815,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,737.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $3,124,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,459 shares of company stock worth $21,937,764 over the last ninety days. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

