87,700 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 87,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,520,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATVI. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

Shares of ATVI opened at $75.95 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.99 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

