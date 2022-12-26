91,790 Shares in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Purchased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 91,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 507.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $65.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.47 and a 200-day moving average of $66.05. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $81.22.

