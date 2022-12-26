Aavegotchi (GHST) Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. In the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. Aavegotchi has a total market cap of $45.25 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aavegotchi token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005956 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aavegotchi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $900.94 or 0.05349309 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.03 or 0.00498904 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,978.59 or 0.29560279 BTC.

Aavegotchi Token Profile

Aavegotchi launched on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 46,860,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,096,312 tokens. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aavegotchi is https://reddit.com/r/aavegotchi.

Aavegotchi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community.Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families.Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting.Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aavegotchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aavegotchi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.