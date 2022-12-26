Adshares (ADS) Reaches Market Cap of $44.08 Million

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 25th. Adshares has a market cap of $44.08 million and $219,554.51 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00007627 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Adshares has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007615 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00026476 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004672 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002549 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000901 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,222,854 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.