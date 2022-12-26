Aion (AION) Trading Down 8.5% Over Last Week

Aion (AION) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Aion has a market cap of $13.93 million and approximately $766,749.97 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aion has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0278 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00114949 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00187759 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005973 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00044058 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00053040 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000330 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.