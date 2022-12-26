Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.50.

ALTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Altair Engineering Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $44.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Altair Engineering has a 52-week low of $43.17 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.26, a PEG ratio of 185.79 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $119.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.47 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altair Engineering news, CRO Nelson Dias sold 4,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $188,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,141.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Nelson Dias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $188,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,141.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 57,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $2,894,012.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,158,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,278 shares of company stock worth $3,099,118. Company insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in Altair Engineering by 3.4% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 16,936 shares of the software’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the third quarter worth $289,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Altair Engineering by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,466 shares of the software’s stock worth $46,894,000 after acquiring an additional 48,768 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the third quarter worth $336,000. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

