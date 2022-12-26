Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stake Increased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 186,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,735,000 after buying an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Altria Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 936,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Altria Group by 21.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

MO stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.24. The company had a trading volume of 254,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,663,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average of $44.43. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

