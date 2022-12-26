Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMED. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $165.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amedisys by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,960,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $383,327,000 after buying an additional 57,035 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amedisys by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,042,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $294,438,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Amedisys by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,092,000 after buying an additional 62,863 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Amedisys by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $177,225,000 after buying an additional 301,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,628,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $157,601,000 after buying an additional 123,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of AMED stock opened at $81.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $79.48 and a 12 month high of $179.91.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $557.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.30 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

