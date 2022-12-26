American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Increases Dividend to $1.56 Per Share

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.56 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47.

American Tower has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. American Tower has a dividend payout ratio of 134.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect American Tower to earn $9.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.5%.

NYSE AMT opened at $212.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.27. The stock has a market cap of $98.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $294.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMT. KeyCorp cut their price target on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet cut shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.81.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.9% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutner Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the first quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

