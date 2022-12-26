American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $13,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $153.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $189.65.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AWK. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. HSBC lowered their price objective on American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.