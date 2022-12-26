Analysts Set Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Target Price at GBX 253.38

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 253.38 ($3.08).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 270 ($3.28) to GBX 260 ($3.16) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 266 ($3.23) to GBX 259 ($3.15) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.79) to GBX 225 ($2.73) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.79) to GBX 220 ($2.67) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 278 ($3.38) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of DLG stock opened at GBX 218 ($2.65) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.86 billion and a PE ratio of 1,090.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 207.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 212.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 171.70 ($2.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 313.70 ($3.81).

In other news, insider Penny James sold 218,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.70), for a total transaction of £484,048.80 ($588,008.75).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

