Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Airbus (AIR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Airbus (EPA: AIR) recently:

12/13/2022 – Airbus was given a new €170.00 ($180.85) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/7/2022 – Airbus was given a new €132.00 ($140.43) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/7/2022 – Airbus was given a new €130.00 ($138.30) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/7/2022 – Airbus was given a new €170.00 ($180.85) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/30/2022 – Airbus was given a new €152.00 ($161.70) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/30/2022 – Airbus was given a new €200.00 ($212.77) price target on by analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa).

11/29/2022 – Airbus was given a new €133.00 ($141.49) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/21/2022 – Airbus was given a new €155.00 ($164.89) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/15/2022 – Airbus was given a new €140.00 ($148.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/9/2022 – Airbus was given a new €140.00 ($148.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/9/2022 – Airbus was given a new €146.00 ($155.32) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/3/2022 – Airbus was given a new €185.00 ($196.81) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/28/2022 – Airbus was given a new €155.00 ($164.89) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/28/2022 – Airbus was given a new €140.00 ($148.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/28/2022 – Airbus was given a new €146.00 ($155.32) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/28/2022 – Airbus was given a new €139.00 ($147.87) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Airbus Price Performance

EPA AIR traded down €0.10 ($0.11) on Monday, hitting €111.74 ($118.87). The stock had a trading volume of 467,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The company’s 50-day moving average is €109.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is €102.53. Airbus SE has a one year low of €68.28 ($72.64) and a one year high of €99.97 ($106.35).

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Further Reading

