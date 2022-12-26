ApeCoin (APE) Price Hits $3.59

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. ApeCoin has a market cap of $1.30 billion and approximately $52.95 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.59 or 0.00021296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ApeCoin Profile

ApeCoin’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,250,000 tokens. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.com. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ApeCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeCoin is an ERC-20 governance and utility token used within the APE ecosystem to empower decentralized community building at the forefront of web3.The APE Foundation is the steward of ApeCoin. It is the base layer on which ApeCoin holders in the ApeCoin DAO can build.The Foundation facilitates decentralized and community-led governance and is designed to become more decentralized over time. It is tasked with administering the decisions of the ApeCoin DAO, and is responsible for day-to-day administration, bookkeeping, project management, and other tasks that ensure the DAO community’s ideas have the support they need to become a reality.The goal of the APE Foundation is to steward the growth and development of the APE ecosystem in a fair and inclusive way. It utilizes the Ecosystem Fund, which is controlled by a multisig wallet, to pay its expenses as directed by the ApeCoin DAO and provides an infrastructure for ApeCoin holders to collaborate through open and permissionless governance processes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ApeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

