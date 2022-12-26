APENFT (NFT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10.43 Million

APENFT (NFT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 26th. During the last seven days, APENFT has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One APENFT token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. APENFT has a market cap of $123.13 million and $10.43 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About APENFT

APENFT launched on March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for APENFT is apenft.org.

Buying and Selling APENFT

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.TelegramWhitepaper”

