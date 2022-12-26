Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Downgraded by JMP Securities to Market Perform

JMP Securities lowered shares of Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

AMTI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

Applied Molecular Transport Price Performance

NASDAQ AMTI opened at $0.44 on Friday. Applied Molecular Transport has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Applied Molecular Transport ( NASDAQ:AMTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Aaron Vandevender purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 212,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,659. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 10,499 shares of company stock valued at $11,024 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter worth about $1,257,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the second quarter worth about $1,401,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 41.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,350,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 395,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 146.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 254,600 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the first quarter worth about $1,361,000. 59.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.