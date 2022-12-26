Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) is Condire Management LP’s 5th Largest Position

Condire Management LP grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 505,650 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,160 shares during the quarter. Arch Resources makes up approximately 9.8% of Condire Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Condire Management LP owned 2.80% of Arch Resources worth $59,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARCH shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Arch Resources from $214.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Arch Resources from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Arch Resources Stock Up 2.4 %

ARCH traded up $3.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,775. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.69. Arch Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $86.46 and a one year high of $183.53.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $8.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.14 by ($0.46). Arch Resources had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 111.61%. The company had revenue of $863.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.92 earnings per share. Arch Resources’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 51.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $10.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is presently 1.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $34,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $34,408.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $25,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,086 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Articles

