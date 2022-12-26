Arden Trust Co Acquires 3,925 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 195.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $410,696,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 388.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 639,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $315,647,000 after purchasing an additional 508,194 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,935.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 446,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $73,192,000 after purchasing an additional 435,091 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 368.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 483,600 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $79,209,000 after purchasing an additional 380,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.27. 153,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,660,380. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $140.07 and a one year high of $213.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.26.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 634,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,864,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $16,476,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,153,100.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 634,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,864,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,977 shares of company stock worth $63,892,566 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

