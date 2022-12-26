Arden Trust Co Boosts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Arden Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 364.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 668,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,269,000 after acquiring an additional 524,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 446,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,894,000 after acquiring an additional 220,679 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.74. The company had a trading volume of 238,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,407,007. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $116.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.33.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

