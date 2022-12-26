Arden Trust Co Buys 22,214 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,214 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co owned about 0.10% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PZA. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $551,000. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 40,508 shares during the period. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,839,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,852,000 after purchasing an additional 18,811 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.19. The company had a trading volume of 22,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,623. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $27.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.09.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.