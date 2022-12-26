Arden Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG)

Arden Trust Co lessened its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 894,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,724 shares during the period. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF makes up 7.8% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Arden Trust Co owned about 22.09% of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF worth $30,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000.

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $35.34. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,308. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.09. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $51.39.

