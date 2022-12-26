Arden Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,249,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Edison International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.18. 43,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,018. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edison International from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.08.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

