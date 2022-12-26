Arden Trust Co Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 0.8% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.17. The stock had a trading volume of 205,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,978,761. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.89. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $167.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

