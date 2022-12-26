Arden Trust Co Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Cowen upped their target price on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.36.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $534.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,719. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $526.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $364.62 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The company has a market capitalization of $82.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.62.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

