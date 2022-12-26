Arden Trust Co Has $972,000 Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 195.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,011 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 13,105 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 65,734 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after buying an additional 30,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,566 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 10,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 634,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,864,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,371,794.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $2,501,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 634,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,864,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,977 shares of company stock valued at $63,892,566 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $1.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.27. The stock had a trading volume of 153,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,660,380. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.07 and a 52 week high of $213.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.26.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Macquarie began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

