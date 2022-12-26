Arden Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 15,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $10,421,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 61,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,713,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,570 shares of company stock worth $11,583,436 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 0.5 %

Accenture stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $266.09. 62,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,353,935. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $280.87 and its 200-day moving average is $283.39. The stock has a market cap of $167.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

