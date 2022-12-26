Arden Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 161,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 35,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 63,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bank of America Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.47. 886,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,886,750. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.78. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

