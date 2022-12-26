Arden Trust Co Purchases 763 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 206.2% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 10,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($65.96) to GBX 5,010 ($60.86) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,350 ($40.69) to GBX 3,160 ($38.39) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,164.44.

DEO traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $180.12. 4,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,989. Diageo plc has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $223.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

