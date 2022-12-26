Arden Trust Co Sells 1,293 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Arden Trust Co lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,155 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in American Express by 150.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AXP. Redburn Partners began coverage on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.58.

American Express Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:AXP traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.02. 91,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,516,996. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.30.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. American Express’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

