Arden Trust Co Sells 1,504 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Arden Trust Co reduced its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.2% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Edison International stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.18. The company had a trading volume of 43,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,018. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $73.32. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Edison International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.15%.

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.08.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

