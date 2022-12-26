Arden Trust Co Sells 30,389 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Arden Trust Co reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 121,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,389 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,351,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $811,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 159,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,971,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.89. 943,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,852,732. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $80.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.44.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

