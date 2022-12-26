Arden Trust Co Sells 417 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eastern Bank increased its position in American Tower by 6.1% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 22,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in American Tower by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 16,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $6,398,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $212.45. 49,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $294.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.27.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AMT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on American Tower from $323.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.81.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

