Arden Trust Co Sells 618 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in MetLife by 1,065.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Raymond James started coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MET traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.27. 95,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,408,386. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.03.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.19%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

