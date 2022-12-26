Arden Trust Co Trims Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Arden Trust Co reduced its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Biogen by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Biogen by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in Biogen by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $224.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.75.

Shares of BIIB traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $279.16. The stock had a trading volume of 29,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,488. The company has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.09. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $311.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,928.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

